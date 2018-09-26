Scarborough join World’s Biggest Coffee Morning this Friday

Scarborough are joining in The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, on Friday September 28.

The event created by Macmillan Cancer Support aims to bring people together to raise crucial funds to help people with cancer live life as fully as they can.

Scarborough Marks & Spencer store will be hosting a coffee morning on Friday as part of M&S’s partnership with Macmillan for the ninth year in a row.

The event will begin at 10am in store and aims to bring the community together over cakes, biscuits, cake mixes and limited edition mugs.

There are plenty of other places to get involved, in The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, in Scarborough on Friday too.

Reighton Village Hall, 10am, including raffle and cake stall.

Gristhorpe and Lebberston Village Hall, 10.30am-12.30pm.

Sherburn Village Hall, 10am-12pm, including stalls, tombola and prize draw.

Crossgates Community Centre, 10am-12pm, including a childrens toy area and bric a brac stall.

BettaMotoring Coffee For Cancer at Betta Motoring Ltd, Queen Street, 9am-12pm.

Angela Jackson and Doreen Flood have set up a coffee morning at Round Lodge, Muston. It will begin at 10.30am and include raffle, stalls, tea, coffee, cake and biscuits.

Yorkshire in Business, William Street Business Centre, are holding a coffee morning tomorrow, 10am-12.30pm. As well as cakes and coffee Will Barraclough is also willing to have his legs waxed for donations on the day.

Rebecca Newby, head of North Yorkshire Region for M&S, said: “Cancer has such a devastating impact on so many people in North Yorkshire so it’s fantastic to see communities come together to raise vital funds.”

Are you holding a coffee morning this Friday? Let us know!