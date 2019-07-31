Scarborough junction improvements on view at consultation event

Members of the public are being invited to view the design for junction improvements at the A170 Stepney Road/Stepney Drive roundabout in Scarborough at a consultation event on Wednesday, 7 August.

The event, which will take place between 2pm and 7pm at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 19 Stepney Road, Scarborough, will be an opportunity for people to view the design and ask questions about the scheme.

The work is part of £4m upgrades that also includes modifications to the junctions at A170 Stepney Road/Falsgrave Road; A171 Scalby Road/Stepney Drive; and A171 Scalby Road/Manor Road roundabout. The improvements at Scalby Road/Manor Road were completed earlier this year. The whole project is scheduled to be complete by March 2021.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: “This is an investment in the future of Scarborough. These modifications are essential to support the proposed growth of the town over the period of the Local Plan up to 2032. In their current layout, all these junctions are expected to reach capacity during that time. This event will give local people a chance to see the designs and ask any questions about the work.”

The work at the Stepney Road/Stepney Drive junction will include widening the carriageway to provide short lengths of two-lane approaches from Stepney Drive (north) and Stepney Road (east and west). Improvements to the pedestrian dropped kerbs and islands will also be made. The scheme is programmed to begin in autumn and is expected to take up to six weeks.

County Councillor Andrew Jenkinson, Member for Woodlands, said: “After completion of the Manor Road roundabout, which in my opinion is very much improved, I look forward to a similar outcome, which will lead to a much better flow of traffic. There will be hold-ups during the construction period, which are inevitable, but at the end of these improvements the motorist will reap the benefits.”

County Councillor Liz Colling, Member for Falsgrave and Stepney added: “I welcome the consultation and the opportunity for residents to feed in to the process. As drivers, pedestrians and cyclists regularly using the junctions, their input is invaluable in getting the best possible options for this busy junction.”

Most of the funding has come from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership, plus contributions from North Yorkshire County Council, Scarborough Borough Council and developers.