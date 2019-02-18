Scarborough Labour Group reacts to the resignation of seven MPs from the party

The leader of Scarborough Council’s Labour group has said he is “saddened” that seven MPs have today resigned from the party.

Cllr Steve Siddons, who leads the opposition group on the borough authority, said that while he respected the reasons of the seven MPs he believed the Labour Party was still the best alternative to the current Conservative government.

The seven, who are calling themselves the Independent Group, are Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Mike Gapes, Gavin Shuker and Ann Coffey.

This morning they held a press conference outlining that they were leaving the party, citing antisemitism, the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn and Brexit among the reason.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Cllr Siddons, Scarborough Borough Council Labour Group leader said: “I am saddened that some of our brightest MP’s have felt the need to leave the Labour Party but I respect their reasons.

“Current politics in this country have opened up a variety of opinions which have been difficult to satisfy but the overarching values of socialism set against the greed and lack of compassion of Tory policies suggest to me that the Labour Party is still the only party, both locally and nationally, with the ability to heal the wounds inflicted by this appalling government’s divisive policies.”

Labour leader Mr Corbyn said he was “disappointed” the seven had chosen to leave the party.