Scarborough Ladies Football Club nets £500 from Proudfoot

Scarborough Ladies FC has received a donation from Proudfoot to help with training local parents to become football coaches for the club. The family-run supermarket group donated of £500 through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally charity.

Scarborough Ladies FC currently has more than 130 girls registered with the club, with ages ranging from 4–18 years old.

The donation will fund putting three parents through their FA Level 1 coaching course, so that U12s, U13s and U14s all have two fully qualified coaches, ensuring adequate coaching cover at all times.

A spokesperson for Scarborough Ladies FC said: “Proudfoot’s generous donation will enable the club to continue to offer sporting opportunities to girls of all ages and abilities from across the Borough of Scarborough.”

Valerie Aston, director at the Proudfoot Group, said: “We are delighted to support Scarborough Ladies FC.”