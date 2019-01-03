Scarborough ladies raise £8k after bravely baring all for charity

A night full of entertainment ending with a group of 20 women baring all for charity has raised £8,000 for charity.

Lisa Smith organised the sell-out variety show, at Cayton Bay Holiday Park, in aid of four charities, Macmillan Nurses, Breast Cancer Care, Cancer Research UK and Willows Lull Children’s Charity.

Lisa choreographed the performance for the Half Monty

The 51-year-old said: "It went really well! Thank you to everyone who supported this event and I hope you enjoyed the evening. We made a profit of just over £8,000 for the charities.

"We have donated £2,500 each to Breast Cancer Care, Macmillan, and Cancer Research. We are Just tallying up what’s left and that will go to Willows Lull. One of the ladies workplace has also pledged an extra £500 for each of the charities.

"There wasn’t going to be another event but I’ve been inundated with requests for another one this year and have been offered the venue for free again so it looks like there will be something happening.

"Just a case of thinking of what we can follow that amazing night with!"

The finale of the night was a group of 20 women baring all, by performing a Half Monty, entering the show to Here Come The Girls and the main performance to This Is Me.

The breast cancer survivor was inspired by the Real Full Monty with Coleen Nolan, where eight female celebrities bared all in ITV’s The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night.

“After watching the show and having breast cancer myself it really got to me as I’ve buried a lot of my emotions from it,” Lisa added.

The Dance by Design owner performed with other breast cancer survivors and other ladies who have a connection to cancer in some way.

The variety show took place on November 30

“A lot of people in the audience are breast cancer survivors and have been affected by cancer,” she said.

Each lady who performed alongside Lisa has their own personal story to cancer (story 1) and (story 2).

The show also featured 12 other acts including local talents and professional acts travelling hundreds of miles to be there.

Host for the evening was Alan Carr look-alike Mr Bradley Royce. Other acts include: Circa 15, Annie & King, Francesca Santamaria, Jinx, Rebekah Kelly, the senior show team from Anne Taylor’s Academy of Dance, Lia Wardle, Holly Kerr, Nathan Mundy, Lori-Suzanne Kelly and a performance from Lisa herself.