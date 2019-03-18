Scarborough launch for tackling homophobic bullying training programme

Children’s charity Barnardo’s is inviting primary, secondary and alternative provision schools in and around Scarborough, to find about a free tailor-made training and support programme for tackling HBT (Homosexual, Bisexual, Transgender) bullying in 2019/2020.

The charity’s Leeds-based Positive Identities service is inviting schools to go along to Falsgrave Community Resource Centre, Scarborough, on Thursday, from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

It is a drop-in event with open access, so schools can come along at a time convenient to them. Refreshments are provided.

LGBTQ young people continue to experience significantly poorer health outcomes than their peers, as well as additional vulnerability to homelessness, exploitation, social isolation, exclusion from education and worklessness.

Josh Booth, Team Manager of the Anti-HBT Bullying Programme, said: “We’re holding this event so that schools can get more information about the programme, ask any questions and sign up. Everyone who comes can pick up a free PSHE Association quality assured information and resource pack for their school.”

Barnardo’s free Anti Homophobic, Biphobic and Transphobic Bullying Programme has a proven record of giving schools the confidence and tools they need to challenge and change these outcomes.

As part of the Government’s LGBT Action Plan, Barnardo’s has been re-funded to offer 105 more primary and secondary, and alternative provision schools in Yorkshire and Humber our tailor-made training and support programme in 2019/2020.

Every school that joins this brilliantly-evaluated programme will play a key role in creating local and national change.

The service has so far delivered over 450 training courses to more than 9,000 participants in more than 195 schools, training nearly 50 staff ambassadors, 88 community ambassadors and more than 500 pupil ambassadors.