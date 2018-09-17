Scarborough lifeboat called for spaniel

Scarborough RNLI were called to the scene of an accident when a spaniel fell into the water at Scalby Mills.

The dog fell from the wall into the sea on Saturday, with the RNLI sent to rescue following a call from the owner.

However, they were not required, with the puppy managing to find its own way to safety by clambering out of the water, meaning the crew of three were no longer required.

In a statement, the RNLI stated that the dog's owner had done the right thing by not following the dog in to rescue it and instead calling the coastguard.

By coincidence, crew members at an emergency-services event at the Sands yesterday morning had been handing out leaflets warning of the dangers of entering the water to rescue a dog.