Scarborough lifeboat in six hour search for missing ferry passenger

Crews aboard Scarborough's lifeboat spent six hours searching for a ferry passenger who was thought to have fallen overboard.

It was one of five lifeboats involved in a rescue mission, along with the Coastguard's search and rescue helicopter yesterday (Thursday March 9).

The lifeboat returns. Picture by Dave Barry

The ferry departed Amsterdam at 5.30pm Wednesday March 7 and arrived in Newcastle at 9.15am yesterday.

The passenger's absence was noticed when he failed to disembark.

All-weather lifeboats from Scarborough, Filey, Whitby, Hartlepool and Tynemouth took part in the search.

The casualty was not found and the search was called off.

The Scarborough lifeboat was launched at 2.34pm and returned six hours later.

Filey’s Mersey Class all-weather lifeboat returned to station at high water but in view of the damage caused to the beach by last week’s severe easterly storms, the boat was recovered some two hours later and made ready for service.

John Ward, Filey Lifeboat Press Officer said:” All the lifeboat crews did a very good job yesterday with such an extensive area to cover. Thanks especially to everyone who turned out here in Filey particularly the large number who assisted the recovery of the boat at midnight.”

At this time of year the sea temperature is at its lowest - around five degrees.

