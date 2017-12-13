Scarborough make it 12 wins on the bounce at Mirfield

Scarborough Hockey Club’s Men’s 2nds and Ladies 1st matches were unfortunately abandoned due to the wintry conditions.

Attention turned to Scarborough Men’s 1sts, who travelled to a wintry Mirfield for the last game before the winter break looking to extend their winning start to the season to 12 games on the spin.

In testing conditions, the early exchanges were even with both teams having some good chances.

Scarborough showed their pedigree though with Anthony Allison, Sam Echevarría and Laurence Webb all grabbing goals before the break giving Scarborough a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Mirfield however still felt in the game and after half-time looked a different side, giving Scarborough a tough time and had some of the better chances but were unable to convert.

Allison (pictured left) grabbed another for the visitors in a tight half making the score 4-0 and that’s how it would stay to the final whistle.

This win made it 12 wins from 12 games for Scarborough and they go into the Christmas break with a 13-point lead at the top of the table looking to continue their dominance in the league after some deserved time off.

There are two rescheduled away matches before the Christmas break.

On Saturday the Ladies 1sts face Batley Ladies looking to extend their lead at the top of the league.

On Sunday the Men’s 2nds travel to take on the City of York 9ths.