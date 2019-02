A man has been charged with drink-driving after being stopped in Scarborough in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, police officers on patrol noticed a Vauxhall Insignia being driven in an erratic manner.

The car was stopped at Alexandra Park. The driver, a 24-year-old local man, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

He has been charged with drink driving, and will appear in court next month.