Scarborough man awarded the top honour in the Navy

Lieutenant Commander Mark Hill, from Scarborough, has been honoured with the Royal Navy’s most prestigious award, The First Sea Lord’s Greenwich Hospital Prize.

He received the prize in Admiral Lord Nelson’s cabin on board HMS Victory, in Portsmouth, in front of his proud parents Mick Hill and Jean Bodell, his wife Margaret and three sons.

It was awarded by the Royal Navy’s most senior officer, the First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Philip Jones KCB ADC.

Based at Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton in Somerset, where he lives with his wife and four grown-up children, Mr Hill was recognised as part of the Birthday Honour’s process.

The prize was awarded for displaying the highest standards of commitment, courage, discipline, respect, integrity and loyalty through a long and distinguished career.

His work in the safety arena was described as exemplary and in the finest traditions of the Service; his experience, intellect and commitment have undoubtedly saved aircraft and lives.

Mr Hill said what an extraordinarily proud moment it was and that he remains as enthusiastic at serving Her Majesty as the day he joined, and hopes to continue for at least three more years.

The First Sea Lord’s Greenwich Hospital Prize is a framed commendation and undisclosed monetary award.

The former pupil at Pindar School, Eastfield, joined the Royal Navy straight from school in 1977.

He has had a variety of roles during his service which has included serving as an Aircraft Technician, and Helicopter Pilot, and he has commanded a Squadron of RN Patrol Boats.

He is currently bringing together all his 40 years’ experience to bear serving as the Senior Safety Advisor for the Aviation Reconnaissance Force part of the Joint Helicopter Command.

The Falklands War, Gulf War One and the Conflict in the Former Yugoslavia have all been part of his service with the Royal Navy.