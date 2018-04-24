Scarborough man dressed as a giant poppy sets new marathon record

It was the hottest London Marathon ever recorded but that didn’t stop Owen Willis who not only crossed the finish line but ran the 26.2 miles dressed as a giant poppy - setting a new world record.

The 49-year-old runner was set a target of five hours to complete the course to be awarded the Guinness World Record of the fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional plant.

With just 21 seconds to spare, Owen crossed the finish line completing his toughest marathon to date.

“I was on track for quite a long way but I started to struggle around half way,” said Owen.

Extreme temperatures saw race organisers warn runners of wearing some fancy dress costumes, but Owen was determined to keep his on as long as he could.

He said: “It was very hot so I slowed down because it was more important to me just to finish.

“I wanted to keep the costume on for as long as I could and I managed to keep it on the way.”

With a couple of marathons under his belt, Owen’s personal best is 3 hours 48 minutes so he said running for longer was tough.

He said: “It was difficult to get past people slowing down if I wanted to keep my pace because I’m so wide.

“Thankfully the wind was behind me most of the time but there was a couple of times it hit me head on and almost brought me to a standstill.”

Owen, who works as a team leader at White Rose Home Improvement Agency, hopes to raise £5,000 for the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association and the Royal British Legion throughout the year and will be back in the 5ft long poppy for the York marathon later this year. So far he has raised around £2,700.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/companyteams/BigPoppyMarathon or donate by texting SAFP66 or RBLP66 followed by £5/£10/£20 to 70070.