Scarborough man's mission after tragedy hits family

A Scarborough student is taking on a marathon challenge and organising two events to raise funds in memory of a family member who died from cancer.

Tom Harrison is currently in training for the London Marathon where he hopes to raise £2,200 for World Cancer Research Fund.

He was inspired to raise funds following the death of a family member two years ago.

But this isn’t the first time Tom has taken on a physical challenge for charity.

Last September, he cycled from London to Paris with his family to raise vital funds.

The 24-year-old decided the best way to push himself further was to strap on his running shoes and sign up for the London Marathon on April 22.

“I’ve started training which hasn’t been easy during the recent winter months,” said Tom.

“I decided that I wanted to do another challenge and saw that the World Cancer Research Fund was looking for runners for the London Marathon so I signed up.”

The target has been set by the fund but he hopes he may be able to aim higher.

“I hope to be able to raise it, If people do donate more I want to raise as much as possible. It’s a great cause and it affects everyone really.”

To help in his fundraising efforts, the Leeds student has organised two events.

The first is a 10-mile hike on Saturday March 3, starting at 10am, at Forge Valley Woods.

Tom said: “Myself and a friend have organised two of these previously, with the money raised going to the Scarborough Athletic Disabled Kids Frame Football Club, and the anti-bullying / mental health awareness 401 Foundation.

“Both have been a really successful event, with families of all ages, teams of friends, and dog walkers all getting involved.”

The walk is £10 per head to join call Tom on 07794944719.

Tom has also put together a Charity Gig and Games night on March 30 starting at 7pm at the Merchant Bar in Eastborough and the theme is sports and running.

There will be a raffle with prizes from local businesses who have offered their support.

To donate click here.