Scarborough man wanted by police after breaching curfew terms

Police have issued a region-wide appeal to help secure the arrest of a man who has been recalled to prison.

Joshua Stephen Scott, 26, breached his home detention curfew in Scarborough on Friday, 14 December which led the Probation Service to order his arrest and return to prison.

Scott was released early on licence on 5 October after being sentenced at York Crown Court to 16 months and four days’ imprisonment for an assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Scarborough on 22 April.

Police enquiries are ongoing in the Scarborough area and across the region in the effort to arrest Scott who is believed to be actively avoiding the authorities.

He is described as white, 6ft 3in tall, medium build with mousey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Joshua Scott’s whereabouts or possible sightings of him since Friday, are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

Please quote reference number 12180232211 when providing details about this case.