Scarborough man wanted over 'alleged domestic violence incident'

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public's help to trace a wanted man.

In an appeal, police said that Nathan Stone, 24, from Scarborough (pictured), is wanted in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

Officers have visited a number of places in an attempt to locate Mr Stone, who is believed to still be in the Scarborough area.

They are appealing to anyone who sees him or knows where he is to contact them with information.

Anyone who can help officers with their enquiries is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 – select option one – and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If people prefer not to give their name, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12180116569 when passing information about this incident.