Scarborough man who wrote 'big fish, little fish' tune appears on First Dates

A Scarborough man who wrote the catchy 'big fish, little fish, cardboard box' tune appeared on Channel 4's First Dates, but did he find love?

Nik Martin, 56, turned up at the London restaurant to enjoy a date with 52-year-old, Gina from Hartlepool, a jazz singer who recovered from a horror car crash that saw her vehicle plunge 60ft down a cliff some years ago.

But despite the pair getting along well, they concluded that their connection was more friendship than love.

Nik, who has been single for "about eight or nine years" wowed the staff after telling them that he was the creative inspiration behind the popular jingle, which first appeared on Bob the Builder.

Reflecting at the end of their date, Gina said: "I had a wonderful time, a great day, I think you are so charming and I think you are a gentleman but I think it's more of a friendship thing."

Despite not finding love, the show revealed at the end that Nik and Gina have been "making beautiful music together."

You can watch the episode here.

