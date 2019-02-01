Scarborough Midwifery student shortlisted for prestigious national award

A final-year Midwifery student from Scarborough has achieved a University first after being shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

India Cartwright is nominated for the British Journal of Midwifery Student Midwife of the Year accolade, the first Edge Hill undergraduate to reach the final three, with the winner set to be revealed on February 13 at The Queens Hotel in Leeds.

India Cartwright picked up an Academic Achievement Award from Edge Hill University in 2017.

The 22-year-old, formerly a pupil at Scarborough College, was put forward by Senior Lecturer and Programme Lead, Caroline Myerscough, for her hard work and commitment to her course.

Caroline said: “I nominated India because I wanted to showcase her exceptional achievements which include being awarded for her Average Academic Pass mark at Level 4; her contribution to our Annual International Day of the Midwife Conference and her commitment to supporting the team with recruitment.

“Additionally, she has represented her cohort as student rep and is a committee member of our very successful Midwifery Society.

“I felt this commitment to the midwifery programme in addition to her focus on engaging in the wider student experience within the University setting deserved recognition.”

India, who also has dyslexia, has flourished in her studies and was awarded an Academic Achievement Award for the Faculty of Health last year.

She said: “It was a massive shock when I found out about the nomination.

“Caroline nominated me without my knowledge, so you can imagine how surprised I was when I received the email.

“I am extremely proud of my achievements and honoured to have been nominated.

“I cannot thank the midwifery team enough for their continued support.”

Her work as student representative include forging strong links with tutors, for the benefit of current, and future midwives.

Treasury commitments for the Midwifery Society include fundraising and organising community days, plus any other events that might be beneficial to students.