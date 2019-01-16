Scarborough MP: 'disappointing' Brexit vote result could delay leaving the EU

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby said the result of yesterday's Brexit vote is 'disappointing' and that, he fears, that the process of leaving the EU could now be delayed.

Speaking after the Prime Minister's historic defeat, Conservative MP Robert Goodwill said: "It was disappointing that the meaningful vote was lost as it was the only way we could guarantee Britain leaving the EU on the 29th of March.

"People voting against the deal did so for a variety of different reasons. What is clear is that there is no real agreement.

"My worry is that this will lead to an extension of Article 50 which could leave us in an open-ended situation that could last months, if not years."

Last night Mr Goodwill was one of the 202 MPs who backed Theresa May's deal. 432 rejected it.

Following a heavy defeat, the Prime Minister will face a vote of no confidence later today.