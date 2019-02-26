Scarborough MP: loss of breast cancer outpatient service is 'unacceptable'

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby has said the decision to stop breast cancer outpatient services at Scarborough Hospital is 'unacceptable'.

MP Robert Goodwill has criticised the loss of this service, which will effectively require patients to travel as far as York and Hull for consultant appointments.

Read more: loss of breast oncology outpatient service confirmed

Mr Goodwill said this is not what the trust had promised when it took over the management of Scarborough Hospital.

He said: "I've already written to Sue Symington [the Chair at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust] to say this is not acceptable as a long term solution. At the time of the merger between York and Scarborough I was assured that the merger would be about doctors travelling to Scarborough and not patients travelling to York. I've already got two letters from my constituents saying they will have to go to Hull or York.

"I've reminded them that we've only got an hourly train service to York and that after the appointment people are likely to have to wait another 40/45 minutes, if it's on time, for their train back. This is not convenient for people.

"I could understand if it was for some specialist treatment, I could understand having to go to James Cook Hospital for example if it's specialist treatment but when it's simple appointments that used to take place at Scarborough then I don't think it's acceptable.

"The Trust say it's a staffing issue because they can't recruit, well I think they need to double their efforts to address these issues.

"I expressed my views in the strongest way possible and I want to see a timescale by which this service will be restored."