Scarborough MS Society hosts free evening on how to tackle fatigue

The Scarborough MS Society and local MS nurse, Liz Hill, are hosting an information event about fatigue on Wednesday (April 17), at The Street.

The event will provide essential information for people with MS and affected by MS about fatigue - one of the many symptoms.

MS nurse Liz Hill will explain what fatigue is, why it happens in MS and what people can do to reduce its impact.

This varies from exercise, managing activities, drinking hot chocolate and more.

John Hawley, from the Scarborough MS Society, said: “Fatigue is one of the most common symptoms of MS and affects more than 90% of people.

“It can be as debilitating as pain and problems with mobility and is one of the main reasons people with MS have to give up work early.

“While many people struggle, there are things people can do to reduce fatigue and we know that local people with MS will really benefit from hearing more from our local MS nurse, Liz. We are also keen for people attending to share ideas about how they tackle fatigue themselves.”

Scarborough MS Society representatives will also talk about local services and support and people will be able to find out how they can get involved to support local people with MS.

The event is free and light refreshments will be provided.

Booking is not required.

MS affects more than 100,000 people in the UK, including 200 people in Scarborough and Ryedale, and symptoms typically appear in people in their 20s and 30s.

MS attacks the nervous system, causing a range of unpredictable symptoms, including problems with balance and mobility, cognitive issues and pain as well as fatigue.

The event is on from 6pm to 7.30pm.