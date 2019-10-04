Scarborough Muck and Magic gardening awards 2019: Full list of winners

Winners of the 2019 Muck and Magic Awards, run by Scarborough Borough Council, received their prizes at a presentation evening at Scarborough Spa.

The full list of winners:

South Cliff Bowling Club won the category for Most Promising New Entry

Category winners

Most Attractive Private Garden (Large): joint winners - Brian Boyes and Janet Sutton

Most Attractive Private Garden (Small)): joint winners - Jackie Stapleton and Ian Mott, and John Hunter

Most Imaginative Container Garden: Stephen Simmonds

Most Attractive Garden: Stephen Simmonds

Most Appealing Guest House or Hotel: Park Manor Hotel

Most Cared For Residential Home or Sheltered Housing Garden: George Edward Smart Homes (Combe Hay)

Most Eye Catching Business Premises: The Stained Glass Centre

Most Cared For Small Neighbourhood: Knipe Point Community Association

Community Gardens: joint winners - Sandybed Community Garden and Derwent Valley Bridge Community Library

Most Loved Young People’s Garden: Brompton Hall School

Most Productive Vegetable Garden: Ken Gill

Most Loved “Beyond Housing” Garden: Phillip Taylor

Prettiest Pub or Restaurant Garden: The Three Jolly Sailors, Burniston

Most Improved Pub Garden: The Golden Ball, Scarborough

Holiday Cottage Gardens: Basin Howe Farm Cottages, Sawdon

Best Caravan & Camping Site: West Ayton Caravan Club

Most Promising New Entry 2019: South Cliff Bowling Club

Champion Gardener 2019: joint winners - Bob Kendall and Margaret Stevenson

Ron Womack Award For Excellence in Horticulture: Brompton by Sawdon Garden Club Produce Show

Mr Pinchon Memorial Trophy 2019: Tony Stockill & Brompton by Sawdon Primary School

Community Champion: joint winners - Julie Barber (Cayton in Bloom) and Brenda Casey (Filey)

Special Achievement Award: Paul Pratt, Community Payback

Design A Flower Bed Competition 2019 winners: Bronte Ionascu, Isabelle Beattie, Louis Fell.

Community Challenge winners:

Cayton in Bloom - Best Floral Cart; Friends of Dean Rd & Manor Rd Cemetery - Best Sunday Sales Team; Friends of Falsgrave Park - Best Programme of Events; Filey in Bloom - Gardeners Bed; Friends of Filey Parks - Best Volunteer Work Parties; Flixton & Folkton Bloom Group - Best Village War Memorial; Hunmanby in Bloom - Floral Market Cross; Muston in Bloom - Best Summer Colour; Newby & Scalby in Bloom - Best Roadside Borders; Scarborough Old Town - Best Community Spirit; Osgodby in Bloom - Best Village Green; Friends of Pannett Park - Jurassic Garden; Peasholm Park Friends - Fund Raising In The Face Of Adversity!; Residents And Friends of Trafalgar Square - Best Residential Gardens 2019; Reighton in Bloom - Best Social Bloomers!; Ruswarp Community Gardening Group - Best Village Green Sales; Sandybed Allotment Group - Best Nature-Friendly Allotments; Friends of Seamer Village - Best Spring Colour; Friends of South Cliff Gardens - Partnership Working With SBC South Cliff Gardening Team; Weaponness Valley Community Group - Best Mosaic Project; Whitby in Bloom - The Alice Garden; Friends of Valley Gardens Scarborough - Best New Community Group.