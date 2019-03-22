Scarborough mum organises Makaton music night for Down Syndrome Awareness Week

A Scarborough mum is organising a fundraising event to mark Down Syndrome Awareness Week.

Kate Long, whose two and a half year old son Harry has Down Syndrome, is co-hosting a Makaton Music Disco Night alongside Green Hedges Day Nursery.

The event will take place tonight from 7.30pm at the Roscoe Rooms in Roscoe Street, Scarborough and will raise funds for Downright Special, a parent-led Hull-based charity providing support to children with Down Syndrome.

On the night Kate and staff from Green Hedges Nursery will be teaching families Makaton signs, singing and signing to songs like Dancing Queen, This is me, It's raining men and Reach for the stars.

“Harry is our pride and joy,” said Kate. “It has been a real privilege to work with Green Hedges Nursery to co-host this event. We want to do our part to ensure the negative, outdated perceptions of Down Syndrome are a thing of the past.”

Tickets are £5 and available on the door.