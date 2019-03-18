Scarborough Open Air Theatre: Another act to be announced tomorrow morning, following on from Years & Years

After Years and Years were announced this morning, there's another big Scarborough Open Air Theatre announcement coming tomorrow.

It makes it two announcements in two days, as promoters Cuffe & Taylor look to secure their full summer line-up by Easter.

UK pop superstars Years & Years are set to light up Scarborough on July 18, making it three concerts in three days for the venue.

And the next big name coming to the Open Air Theatre is set to be announced tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, with details on our website from 8am.

The first two to be announced for the summer season, in close succession, were Kylie Minogue, who will play Scarborough on August 1, and Sir Cliff Richard for June 26.

The venue is then going to be transported back to Madchester, with Hacienda Classical taking over on June 8.

Madness were revealed as the fourth act, and will bring their Nutty Boys songs to the seaside on July 19. And Lewis Capaldi will perform the following night, July 20. He also has a second date, after the first sold out. That second date is Friday August 30, with tickets on sale now.

Last year, the 8,000 capacity venue sold a record number of tickets as more than 90,000 people watched artists including Britney Spears, Noel Gallagher, Gary Barlow and James.