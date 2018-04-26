Scarborough pals' backpacking video goes viral

Two friends from Scarborough, who travelled the world together, are now at the centre of a viral video which has received more than six million views.

Adam Ogle and Darryl Newby set off on a grand adventure eight years ago and haven’t looked back since.

The Scarborough pair, who now own their own travel company based in Melbourne, Australia, created a viral video appropriately named “Things never said by backpackers”.

Their sarcasm and quick wit has brought laughter to millions and within days their tongue-in-cheek video had been shared by the LadBible and the MailOnline.

Adam said: “We wanted to do something different and something that relates to so many people, which is ultimately why it was popular. We knew a lot of people would relate, but we didn’t realise there would be so many finding it so funny!”

While Darryl added: “Anyone who knows me, knows I’m not that funny. Definitely, not six million views funny anyway.”

Adam Ogle Darryl on the train out of Scarborough on day one of their travels in 2010

So how did two Scarborough lads become overnight viral sensations from the other side of the world?

Former Raincliffe School pupil, Adam, 30, and travelling partner Darryl, 29, who attended Graham School, first met when they played under 11s football in Scarborough.

A decade later they set off on their around-the-world adventure in 2010 having both graduated from Leeds Trinity University. Their first stop - the World Cup in South Africa.

From there the pair headed to Thailand and then Australia – where they had their first taste of the country they now hold permanent residency in.

Adam Ogle and Darryl Newby

“We worked here for two years before going to New Zealand and South America,” Adam said.

“Each place has its own memory and life lesson too probably. South Africa was a crazy place to start but set us up pretty well for places such as Thailand and South America. My favourite city in all of my time travelling is Rio and its beautiful beaches. My absolute favourite place to travel was definitely New Zealand.”

Darryl has also stopped off in countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia, Canada, the United States and Nepal. He admits he can’t chose a favourite destination but says: “My top three would be Whitsundays, Australia; Everest Base Camp, Nepal, and the Atacama Desert, Bolivia.”

During their time in Australia, the pair visited Uluru (Ayers Rock) and explored the East Coast as well as following England’s successful Ashes campaign in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. They spent the last six months of their first visa in Melbourne – their favourite city down under.

Having separated for a few months, Adam returned to Scarborough to surprise his parents at Shaun’s Laundry Service, which they own, while Darryl went on to play semi-professional football in Ballarat. But they were soon reunited in Sydney where they both started working for Autralia’s biggest travel agency, Peterpans Adventure Travel.

Adam said: “Meeting like-minded people day in day out, going out a few times a week and then on our days off experiencing the adventures we were selling meant this was, and remains, the dream traveller job.”

They were then offered the chance to manage a store each and they were sponsored for a four-year visa and after two years they were able to apply for permanent residency.

Moving back to Melbourne, they both progressed to operational manager roles they looked after 35 shops and 120 members of staff between them.

So their next adventure was to start their own company – Welcome To Travel.

The pair had originally bought one-way tickets but never imagined eight years later they would be running their own company from the other side of the world.

Adam said: “Our main product is an eight-day arrival package called Welcome To Travel: Melbourne. We wanted to do something a little different and show people why Melbourne is a great place to start their Australian adventure.

“We wanted to show off the city’s known hotspots but also mix it in with a bit of local knowledge, meaning we show people the places we know from living here, as opposed to just the normal things.”

Darryl added: “We looked at our own journey, spoke to hundreds of parents and thousands of backpackers about their journey and it is always the start where people feel most uncertain. Our tour makes sure not only do we help you with everything that you need when you first come to Australia, but you’ll make lifelong friends, have an amazing experience and create lifelong memories.”

To find out more about the pair's company click here.