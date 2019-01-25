Scarborough Parcels Office to sign the way

Scarborough railway station’s Old Parcels Office is to be branded once more to try and encourage more people to make use of the building.

The unit at Scarborough station is to get a sign above its door once more for the first time since the 1970s.

The applicant, Scarborough Studios Ltd, hopes that by putting up the sign it will encourage more people to make use of the building, which is designated as a Grade II Listed Building and is now used as an arts space.

A report from the applicant to Scarborough Borough Council states: “The proposed sign is modest in size and has been carefully designed and sited in order to respect the architecture of the building. It is therefore contended that the proposal will not have an adverse impact upon the special architectural or historic qualities of the building.

“Moreover, in order to ensure the long term conservation of a building it needs to have a sustainable beneficial use. Such a beneficial use can only be achieved by people knowing where the building is. By drawing modest attention to the building the new sign will therefore have a positive long term impact on the building.”

The sign will spell “Old Parcels Office” and be white.

The building was constructed to the designs of the then North Eastern Railway Architect, William Bell, in 1883 as an excursion station.

It was divided into four sections and was used to keep the “better class” of passengers away from the main station.

Following the opening of a separate excursion station at Londesborough Road in 1908 it became a parcels office.

In recent years it has been used to host art exhibitions and as a studio by Scarborough Studios Ltd, which secured funding from the Railway Heritage Trust, English Heritage, Arts Council England and Network Rail to restore the fabric of the building.

The plans for the new sign were approved by Scarborough Council’s planning officers.

