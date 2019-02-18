Scarborough park and ride sites - council urges you to have your say

People in Scarborough are being urged to have their say on a consultation on the future of the two Park & Ride services in Scarborough, after a decline in number of people using them.

The services were introduced as part of the Scarborough Integrated Transport Scheme in 2009. The sites were constructed on the A64 Seamer Road and on the A165 Filey Road on the outskirts of the town to the south.

Buses run every 15 minutes following a circular route, stopping at South Bay and York Place.

Initially the service had a significant positive impact on congestion and data collected in 2011 showed that it had contributed to, on average, the removal of 500 vehicles a day from Scarborough town centre.

But since 2012 there has been a steady decline in passenger numbers.

In 2011-12 a total of 238,694 passengers used the Seamer Road site but that fell to 124,786 in 2017-18 and the number using the Filey Road site fell from 294,468 to 147,331.

County Cllr Don Mackenzie, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for transport, said: “Promotional and publicity work by the bus operator has had limited success in increasing passenger numbers.

“In view of the reduced usage we are reviewing the service provision to ensure that it is appropriate for the current demand.

“The two services cost £437,000 a year to run and we have agreed to consult on three options for the future.

“We are asking members of the public to give their views on the three options.

“The consultation will run until April 30 and after that a further report containing the comments made will be submitted and a decision taken on the way forward.”

The following options are being considered:

1. Close both the A64 Seamer Road site and the A165 Filey Road site.

2. Close either the Seamer Road site or the Filey Road site

3. Operate seasonal services only. This will mean no service from either site from second Sunday in November to the second Sunday before Easter and both sites will be closed during this time.

Click here to have your say.