Scarborough patients in “shocking” queues for flu jab

More than 1,000 patients had to be particularly patient on Saturday - with huge queues for flu vaccinations at a Scarborough clinic.

Caroline Brookes, who sent us this picture of people waiting to attend Central Healthcare’s Prospect Road Surgery site, said: “This was the queue today for the flu jab - an endless queue for the elderly and the frail.

“My dad is 92 and my mum 88 - they had to wait a long time queueing outside, fortunately the weather wasn’t wet or very cold.

“The staff were wonderful but the situation was quite shocking considering this is for the elderly of our community.”

Saturday’s clinic brings the number of patients vaccinated to date by Central to around 6,000.

Business Development Manager at Central Healthcare, Lesley Clemmet, said: ‘We were overwhelmed with the response from patients and are very happy to see so many patients getting vaccinated.

“I would like to thank every patient that attended the clinic for their patience on the day.

“The number of patients that attended the walk in clinic was unprecedented and it’s great to see so many eligible patients taking up the free vaccination early in the flu season to protect themselves and people around them.

“Anyone that felt unable to wait longer than they had planned for on Saturday and missed out on being vaccinated is still able to receive a vaccination in any of the dedicated clinics being held through the week, or when attending routine appointments at their branch surgery.”