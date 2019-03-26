Scarborough police cadets tackle three peaks for mental health charity

North Yorkshire Police’s Volunteer Police Cadets are tackling the gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks climb in aid of mental health charity Mind.

A team of nine cadets based at the force’s Scarborough cadet unit will attempt the challenge on April 24.

This follows the tragic death of PC Mick Atkinson, who began his career aged 19 as a police constable in Scarborough and moved into the Dog Support Unit and became a handler.

PC Atkinson, 37, could no longer do the job he loved due to ill health and took his own life the day before he was due to return to work in another role, an inquest heard.

The determined cadets are ready for the challenge.

The Yorkshire Three Peaks route is 24 miles long and takes in 5,200ft of ascent through the Ribblesdale area of the Yorkshire Dales.

It includes the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside and must be completed in 12 hours to qualify for official completion.

Cadet leader, PC Michael Barker, said: “We wanted to complete a challenge in aid of a good cause and the overwhelming choice among the cadets was for Mind.

“We hope by doing our little bit we will help someone, somewhere, including police officers who are at such a high risk of developing mental ill-health.

“The cadets jumped at the chance to take on the three peaks and it’s only due to existing commitments that they can’t all join us.”

The cadets, who are aged between 14 and 17 attend schools in the Ryedale and Scarborough area and will be raising money for the Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale branches of Mind.

Volunteer Police Cadet, Imogen Boughton-Bond, said: “I voted for the charity mind as its aims are to help and support those with mental health issues, which it has done for members of my own family.

“The Yorkshire Three Peaks has inspired us because it’s not only a physical challenge, but a mental challenge too.

“It requires motivation and strength to keep going, from first thing in the morning and last thing at night.”

Click here if you would like to donate.