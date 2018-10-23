Scarborough Police officers at the treble at North Yorkshire awards

Three Scarborough Police officers have been presented with awards at the North Yorkshire Police Annual Awards ceremony on Friday.

Scarborough Special Constable Andrew Berry won the Glenn Goodman Award for an outstanding contribution to the Special Constabulary, for his work to police high-profile events at the Open Air Theatre.

PC Michael Barker receives his courage award from Mick Lynch of the Police Federation

PC Michael Barker from the town's response team walked away in first place in the courage category, for saving a man from jumping from a suicide bridge, while DS Angie Carey scooped the first prize for compassion for her ground-breaking work to safeguard adults and children across Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale.

Each year, North Yorkshire Police collects nominations for officers, police staff and volunteers who have shown particular courage, inspiration or compassion in the course of their duties over the previous year.

The top nominees are then put out to the public, so they can vote on who they want to receive the prestigious Public Choice Award.

More than 4,000 people across North Yorkshire voted in this year’s Public Choice Award – the highest number since the Award was launched in 2015.

DS Angie Carey, the first place compassion award winner

The 2018 winners were revealed at the close of North Yorkshire Police’s Annual Awards ceremony at Sandburn Hall on Friday night.

Commenting on the 2018 Award ceremony, Chief Constable Lisa Winward of North Yorkshire Police said: “Our Annual Awards ceremony is always a very special evening, because it showcases the work of North Yorkshire Police’s officers, staff and volunteers who really do go the extra mile to keep people safe.

"Many awards ceremonies recognise only the most dramatic incidents – and we have our share of those – but in recognising compassion and inspiration we also pay tribute to those who are not in the public eye, but who nevertheless do outstanding work.

"I’d like to congratulate all of our winners, and thank the public for voting in their thousands for this year’s Public Choice Award. Your support means a great deal to everyone across the force.”

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s elected Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Every day, across North Yorkshire, police officers go above and beyond the call of duty in incredibly challenging and difficult circumstances. The Public Choice Award is an opportunity for us to showcase the work that doesn’t hit the headlines, but makes a big impact on the safety of our communities, and I was delighted to be able to present the award once again this year.

“From an impressive shortlist, I was honoured to be able to reveal the winners as PC Craig Davies and PC Richard O’Connell for their work tackling a knife-man in a domestic incident in Tadcaster in May. Thank you to the members of the public who voted for this year’s award and for their support for the police across the county every day. I’d also like to congratulate every winner at the awards for their outstanding service.”