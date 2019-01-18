Scarborough Poppy Appeal raises £81,800 - and counting!

The Royal British Legion’s Scarborough branch has raised an “outstanding” amount of money.

Since the Poppy Launch in Scarborough last October at the Brunswick Centre, the total as at January 3 stands at £81,800.

Organiser say: “This is an outstanding total, considering that we are only four months in to the Appeal Year.

“This is all down the generosity of Scarborough’s residents, visitors and businesses.

“We are continuing to collect throughout this year to add to this total.

“A special thank you to all the volunteers who have assisted with the Poppy Appeal.”