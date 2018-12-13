Scarborough Primary Schools Key Stage 2 Performance Tables 2018: How has your child's school performed?

Tables showing how well Scarborough's primary schools are performing following this year’s Key Stage 2 national curriculum tests - commonly known as SATs - have been published.

The figures were released this morning by the Department for Education (DfE), and show that 62% of North Yorkshire's pupils are meeting the expected standard, slipping below the 64% across England.

Hackness Church of England (VC) Primary School led the way in Scarborough and the surrounding area for pupils meeting the expected standard, at 100%, while 11% of their pupils were achieving a higher standard than expected.

See the full league table here

St. Peter's Roman Catholic Primary School came in next, with 77% at expected levels, and 26% achieving above the expected standard. Pupils at St. Peter's have also been found to be progressing at a well above average rate in reading and maths.

St Martin's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School also performed well, with 72% meeting a standard, and 15% exceeding it.

Scarborough's biggest primary school, Northstead, has progression levels sitting at well below average for reading, writing and maths. Fifty-eight percent of pupils at the school achieved the expected standard, with 4% exceeding it.

Gladstone Road saw its progression levels for reading, writing and maths at average levels, while achieving 48% of pupils at the expected standard, but only 5% above that.

At Friarage Community Primary School, only 26% met the expected standard, with just 5% being above that standard, while Barrowcliff School had only 33%, with none over the standard.

See the full league table here