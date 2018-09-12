Scarborough princesses chop off their hair for charity

Two young girls from Scarborough have decided to cut off their hair to give to charity.

Eight-year-old Sophia Spencer and five-year-old Maddison Hardcastle have chopped off their luscious locks to donate to The Little Princesses Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young adults up to the age of 24, who have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Last year the charity raised over £4,500,000 and gave away more than 1,000 free wigs to sick children.

Kayleigh Spencer, mum of Maddison, said: “We saw an article about some little girls who had cancer treatment and the girls asked why they had no hair.

“So we explained that some people get poorly and the medicines that they need to get better make them lose their hair.”

The mum went on to explain that there are some places that make wigs from people who cut off their hair for charity.

Sophia and Maddison said that they wanted to “help other little girls because ours will grow back”.

Both girls visited Janine’s Hair Studio, Cayton, on Saturday September 1 where Janine and Kim, Sophia’s mum, cut the children’s hair.

After the girls had their hair cut, Maddison’s mum, Kayleigh, added: “They absolutely love it.

“They’d love to grow it to donate it again too.

“It’s a perfect back to school haircut.”

From their haircut the girls have currently raised £545 and donations can be made until mid October at Janine’s Hair Studio or www.gofundme.com/getting-the-chop