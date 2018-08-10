Scarborough property group submits £5m stadium plans

A multi-national business founded in Scarborough has submitted plans for a £5m sports stadium in Sheffield.

Scarborough Group International, founded in 1980 by Kevin McCabe, has submitted a planning application for a 3,900-capacity stadium at Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park which will host Sheffield United Women Football Club and Sheffield Eagles Rugby League Football Club.

Mark Jackson, at Scarborough Group, said: “Scarborough Group is looking forward to working with all of the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park stakeholders as we deliver The Community Stadium.

“This will be the start of an important phase in realising the vision of the Park, bringing forward significant private sector investment. We plan to start on site as soon as possible, once we have finalised the necessary documentation with Sheffield City Council.”

Scarborough Group International has grown from a UK-based real estate developer and investor into a global organisation focussing predominantly on real estate.

Mr McCabe is co-owner of Sheffield United FC.

The McCabe Family Charitable Foundation is behind the new squash and racquets academy at Scarborough Rugby Club which is due to open next month.

A stadium for the community

The Sheffield stadium will also be used by UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, Oasis Academy Don Valley and the local community. Work is expected to begin next February on the grandstand, to be built alongside an existing artificial pitch, and will include conference facilities and offices.

Simon Westbury, from Scarborough Group International, said they were looking to complement the nearby English Institute of Sport, the training base of Olympic champions Jessica Ennis-Hill and boxers Nicola Adams and Anthony Joshua.

Construction will take up to a year.