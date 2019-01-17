The Dolphin, Eastborough

Scarborough pub closures: here are 10 others we've loved and lost

A spate of pub closures has hit Scarborough ... and here we feature others that have closed in the recent past.

The town still has a vibrant array of hostelries, and many closed-down pubs now have new drinking spots in their place. You'll probably remember many more ... which were your favourites? Let's hope the ones mentioned HERE can have a bright future.

Our main image shows fishermen's favourite The Dolphin. This picture shows The Talbot in Queen Street.

1. Talbot

Our main image shows fishermen's favourite The Dolphin. This picture shows The Talbot in Queen Street.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
There's a Scarborough Flyer now in St Nicholas Street; but this one, previously the Railway Tavern, stood on Seamer Road, at its junction with Valley Road.

2. The Scarborough Flyer

There's a Scarborough Flyer now in St Nicholas Street; but this one, previously the Railway Tavern, stood on Seamer Road, at its junction with Valley Road.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Now the site of a vegan and veggie cafe. Sadly the joke shop next door has also gone.

3. The Britannia, Eastborough

Now the site of a vegan and veggie cafe. Sadly the joke shop next door has also gone.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The inimitable Charles Hall redeveloped the Aberdeen, and did similar at the Ivanhoe. He was also well known as landlord at the Mermaid.

4. The Aberdeen

The inimitable Charles Hall redeveloped the Aberdeen, and did similar at the Ivanhoe. He was also well known as landlord at the Mermaid.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3