Scarborough pub closures: here are 10 others we've loved and lost

A spate of pub closures has hit Scarborough ... and here we feature others that have closed in the recent past.

The town still has a vibrant array of hostelries, and many closed-down pubs now have new drinking spots in their place. You'll probably remember many more ... which were your favourites? Let's hope the ones mentioned HERE can have a bright future.

1. Talbot Our main image shows fishermen's favourite The Dolphin. This picture shows The Talbot in Queen Street.

2. The Scarborough Flyer There's a Scarborough Flyer now in St Nicholas Street; but this one, previously the Railway Tavern, stood on Seamer Road, at its junction with Valley Road.

3. The Britannia, Eastborough Now the site of a vegan and veggie cafe. Sadly the joke shop next door has also gone.

4. The Aberdeen The inimitable Charles Hall redeveloped the Aberdeen, and did similar at the Ivanhoe. He was also well known as landlord at the Mermaid.

