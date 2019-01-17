Scarborough pub closures: here are 10 others we've loved and lost
A spate of pub closures has hit Scarborough ... and here we feature others that have closed in the recent past.
The town still has a vibrant array of hostelries, and many closed-down pubs now have new drinking spots in their place. You'll probably remember many more ... which were your favourites? Let's hope the ones mentioned HERE can have a bright future.
1. Talbot
Our main image shows fishermen's favourite The Dolphin. This picture shows The Talbot in Queen Street.