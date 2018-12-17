Scarborough pub granted extended opening hours - but must adhere to restrictions

A Scarborough licensee has been granted extended opening hours for his bar after agreeing to monitor noise at the premises.

Adrian Crick who runs the Firk Inn in Falsgrave Road had applied to Scarborough Council to open the bar until 00.30am and play live and recorded music until 11pm on Sundays and midnight all week respectively.

Under the terms of its existing licence, the bar could open until 11pm seven days a week and play live music until 11pm only on Mondays through Saturdays. On Sundays live music had to cease at 10pm.

However, following concerns about noise raised by Environmental Health Mr Crick agreed to amend the opening hours to 00.15am and stop the recorded music at 11pm.

Scarborough Council’s licensing sub-committee agreed to the changes at a meeting at the Town Hall last week.

The councillors also imposed a number of their own restrictions on the bar including that a rear outdoor area of the bar could only be used for smoking and only up until 8pm.

They also agreed with a further suggested mitigation methods from Mr Crick, including that noise from the bar will not go above a decibel level 71db and any live music will be acoustic and performed without a microphone.

The committee also decided that new double glazed windows and doors must be installed to the whole of the front of the premises within six months.

In its decision, the committee said it “welcomed” the fact that Mr Crick had suggested ways to mitigate potential noise disturbances on neighbouring properties.