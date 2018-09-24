Scarborough pub landlord admits sexual assault on girl

A Scarborough pub landlord has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

Anthony Graham Burnard, 79, appeared at Scarborough Magistrates' Court this morning charged with assaulting a child under the age of 13 by sexually touching her.

Burnard, of the Trafalgar Hotel, Trafalgar Street West, pleaded guilty to the offence which took place at the Trafalgar Hotel on 10 June 2018.

Colette Dixon, prosecuting, said that Burnard's actions were an "abuse of a position of trust" which caused "significant distress".

He has been released on conditional bail until the sentencing which will take place at York Crown Court on 22 October.