Scarborough pub landlord's court sentencing is postponed

The sentencing of a well-known Scarborough pub landlord has been postponed after the Crown Court called for fresh evidence which could determine the severity of his punishment.

Anthony Burnard, 79, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl under 13 years of age by sexually touching her, when he appeared before Scarborough magistrates in September.

But his basis of plea has not been accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service and forced an adjournment at York Crown Court on Monday when the Scarborough publican, renowned for his charitable works while at The Trafalgar Hotel, was due to be sentenced.

Prosecutor Matthew Collins said the CPS would be gathering fresh evidence from a prosecution witness and asked for the case to be adjourned for a Newton hearing, otherwise known as a trial of issue.

A Newton hearing is held when, despite an admission of guilt, there remains a discrepancy between the prosecution and defence cases that could affect the severity of the sentence.

Judge Simon Hickey agreed to adjourn the case for a Newton hearing on December 7 and granted Burnard bail until then, on condition that he does not contact prosecution witnesses.

Burnard, of Trafalgar Street West, has admitted sexually touching the under-age girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons. The incident occurred on June 10 this year.

The prosecution at the previous magistrates' hearing said the offence had caused "significant distress" to the victim.

Burnard is likely to be sentenced on the day of the Newton hearing.