Scarborough pub wants beer garden - but objector says area is already blighted by noise and revellers

A Scarborough pub’s plan to create a beer garden at its rear has not raised cheers with one neighbour.

Star Pubs and Bars has applied to Scarborough Council to create the new drinking area at the back of The Albert in North Marine Road using part of the premises’ car park.

One person living near the pub has objected, saying the area is already blighted by noise and urinating revellers.

The planning application to the council states: “It is proposed to remove the existing bay window to the rear elevation and install a new door

and screen, to be painted gloss white to match the existing.

“A wooden landing and staircase will then be installed to allow access to the outside area.

“A two-metre-high closed boarded wooden fence will be installed to the north and east elevations of the car park to enclose the area from the neighbouring properties.”

Artificial grass will be placed in the new area which will be screened from the car park by large timber planting boxes. Drinking in the outside area would stop at 10pm.

In objecting, the neighbour has made a number of allegations about the way the pub has been operating, adding that they have previously made complaints about the premises.

They add: “Revellers on occasion come down the side road urinating, arguing and smashing glass and that’s currently without permission for a beer garden.”

North Yorkshire Police has said it has no objection to the plan. A decision from the council is due shortly following the closure of a consultation period.