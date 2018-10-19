Scarborough pupils take part in the Barrowcliff Bake Off

Students at a local primary school have taken part in their own version of the channel four show The Great British Bake Off.

On Tuesday, Barrowcliff Primary School recreated the Bake Off's tent in their school hall where classes nine and ten competed to be Star Baker.

Barrowcliff School start their Bake off challenge. Picture by Richard Ponter

The eight and nine-year-old pupils were split into teams to recreate four desserts including strawberry cheesecake, Maltesers cheesecake, chocolate brownies and unicorn cupcakes.

Recipes and design ideas were researched by pupils on computers in preparation for the day.

The event was set up by year four teacher Laura Pilkington who explained that the experience would become a "stimulus for writing."

She added: "In class we are looking at Jack and the Beanstalk so we have adapted it so that he is going to a tea party.

Barrowcliff School start their Bake off challenge with staff member Laura Pilkington with, Ronnie Noah and Alex. Picture by Richard Ponter

"With the funding cut to East Barnby we are trying to create more experiences in school for the children.

"We will be writing newspaper reports so the children need a stimulus for writing and we thought this would be a great experience for them.

"If we asked some children to write about this they wouldn't be able to as they've never experienced it before."

Desserts were decorated on Tuesday afternoon and judged by head teacher, Mr Rogers, deputy head teacher, Mrs Brazier and extra-curricular sports coordinator, Mr Cook.

Barrowcliff pupil ready to make chocolate brownies. Picture by Richard Ponter

The judging panel voted on a number of achievements which were awarded for Star Baker, winning team, effort, persistence, kindness, working hard, listening and team work.

Head teacher, Mr Rogers, said: "The children really enjoyed it and worked very hard to produce a fantastic selection of bakes.

"The smell of the baking wafting through school made it very hard to concentrate! Well done year four."

The Barrowcliff Bake Off provided an opportunity for children to bake who had not experienced it before.

Barrowcliff Bake Off award winners

Comments from pupils included:

"I'm excited about making a cake because I've never made one before", Richie.

"This is so cool. It's my first time baking but I think my favourite part will be eating it!", Casper.

Where as, pupils who have baked before they were able to learn how to work in a team to crate the perfect bake.

One pupil described the event as "an inspiration to get more kids baking."

Alexander added: "I like baking it gets you off stuff your addicted to like video games. The last thing I baked was cherry scones with my dad two weeks ago."

Another pupil even showed off his baking skills by bringing in his homemade quiche in his packed lunch.

Kien said: "I made a quiche yesterday on my own. It was cheese, bacon and onion. I think baking today is a really good idea."