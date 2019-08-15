Scarborough rail commuters to face a season ticket price increase of almost 3%

Rail commuters in Scarborough will face an increase in season ticket costs of almost 3% next year.

The cap on the annual rise in regulated fares is linked to July's rate of Retail Prices Index inflation, which was announced by the Office for National Statistics as 2.8%.

The increase in fares will come in from January 2 2020.

An example of some of the new prices from Scarborough include:

An annual season ticket from Scarborough to York will rise by £86 from £3,056 to £3,142.

Prices from Scarborough to Malton will rise from £1,592 to £1,637.

An annual ticket from Scarborough to Leeds will rise by £133 - from £4,764 to £4,897.

Scarborough to Hull commuters will see the price go from £2,916 a year to £2,998.

Annual tickets from Scarborough to Bridlington will go from £1,348 to £1,386.

Rail campaign groups have warned that commuters will "refuse to pay" if price hikes continue.

They have also called for the lower Consumer Prices Index measure of inflation to be used to set fare increases.

The CPI rate increased to 2.1% last month, the ONS said.

Why does the cost of train travel increase every year?

It has been the policy of successive governments to switch the burden of funding the railways from taxpayers to passengers.

How much more expensive have train fares become?

Office of Rail and Road figures show that between January 1995 - around the time the network was privatised - and January 2019, average fares increased in real terms by 21%.

When is the next increase?

Fares become more expensive on January 2 2020.

Who decides how much they go up by?

Increases in about 45% of fares - such as season tickets and off-peak returns - are regulated by the UK, Scottish and Welsh Governments. The rest are decided by train companies.

How is the cap on the rise in these fares calculated?

Rises are pegged to the July Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation, which was 2.8%. This is apart from off-peak regulated fares in Scotland, which can increase by RPI minus 1%.

Where does the money go?

The Rail Delivery Group says 98p of every pound spent on train fares is invested back into the railway.

Is there any way of avoiding the fare rise?

Savvy commuters renew their season tickets in the days before the annual rise.

Any other tips on limiting the cost of train travel?

Passengers can save money by getting a railcard, travelling off-peak and booking in advance, although these options are not available for many journeys, particularly by commuters.