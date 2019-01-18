Scarborough railway house approved despite objections

A “futuristic” home designed to look like a railway track has been granted planning permission.

The home at 24 Ings Lane in the village Brompton-by-Sawdon near Scarborough would be located on a former railway line.

The applicants, a Mr and Mrs Stephen, applied to demolish a bungalow on the site, which sits on the former Scarborough to Pickering Railway line, which closed in 1950.

A report, which went before Scarborough Council’s planning committee today, stated: “The proposed replacement dwelling has been designed to reflect the layout of a railway track; comprising of three rectangular (‘sleeper’) blocks which run across the plot with a central corridor (‘line’) that runs the full length of the composition.

“Semi-internal courtyards would be created between the ‘sleeper’ blocks to provide natural light, views and privacy to the bedrooms that flank the central corridor.”

The parish council had objected on the grounds it was located close to a chapel of rest designed by the country’s leading church architect of the Edwardian period, Temple Lushington Moore.

Cllr David Jeffels (Con) wrote a letter to the committee saying that “while futurist and modern the proposal is out of keeping with the local area.”

He added that while not listed currently the chapel of rest was under consideration for listed status by Historic England.

However, the planning committee passed the plans unanimously.

Cllr David Chance (Con) said the impact of the building was mitigated by other industrial units nearby.

He added: “I can see no reason to refuse it.”