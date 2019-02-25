Scarborough ready to give a warm welcome to Tour de Yorkshire trophies in tour

People across Scarborough are getting ready to welcome the official Tour de Yorkshire trophies in a fortnight.

Both the men’s and women’s trophies will visit each of the start and finish locations on their travels, making an appearance at schools, leisure centres and iconic venues along the way.

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com 07/12/2018 - cycling 2019 Tour de Yorkshire Route Presentation, Leeds Civic Hall.'- Tour de Yorkshire trophies for Men and Women's races - trophy

A variety of events and activities are planned across the eight host towns and cities.

The trophies will follow the route of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire, visiting Scarborough on Tuesday March 12 and, prior to that, Bridlington on Monday March 11.

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “The Tour de Yorkshire Trophy Tour is always a popular event and a great opportunity for communities to start to build the excitement ahead of the upcoming race.

“There are plans for the trophies to visit various schools as part of the tour which will give a lot of children a chance to see them with their own eyes - it might even inspire the next generation of cycling stars.”

The gold-plated trophies were designed and made by hand at world leading trophy makers Thomas Fattorini Ltd, which was founded in 1827 by Antonio Fattorini - an Italian speaking immigrant who settled in Yorkshire.

The trophies will be transported to each of the venues - which also include Doncaster, Selby, Barnsley, Bedale, Halifax and Leeds - in one of Welcome to Yorkshire’s branded BMWs, supplied by Global Autocare, complete with the iconic yellow Y attached to the roof.