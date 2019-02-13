Scarborough receives budget boost for local road schemes

Two highway schemes in Scarborough are being completed in Scarborough thanks to funding from the environmental locality budgets of two county councillors.

New Park Road is to be resurfaced during the February half-term from the Environmental Locality Budget of Councillor Liz Colling, who represents Falsgrave and Stepney. And in Mount View, Muston, a dropped kerb has been installed through the budget of Councillor Roberta Swiers, who represents Hertford and Cayton.

Councillor Roberta Swiers with the dropped kerb in Mount View, Muston

Environmental Locality Budgets allow the 72 county councillors to respond to local environmental and highways needs and requests by recommending funding of up to £5,000 to support projects or activities that benefit the communities they represent.

Cllr Colling said of the New Park Road scheme: “This short link road from Avenue Road to Falsgrave Road in Scarborough is well used by local residents accessing the shops and businesses on Falsgrave. Over the years the surface has been patched and repaired but it is desperate need of resurfacing. Having this budget has enabled this to take place sooner.”

Cllr Swiers funded a dropped crossing point in Mount View, Muston, to improve the access for residents to the village amenities. She said: “This is just one of a number of small schemes in my area that I have been able to fund that can make a big difference to local people. It will improve access especially for prams, pushchairs and wheelchair users.’’