Scarborough residents above average when it comes to taking driving tests

Data has revealed how hard it is to pass your driving text at Scarborough test centre.

Figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) show 54% of all learners passed their practical test there between April and September 2018. The average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46%.

Scarborough test centre conducted 1,113 tests over the sixth-month period and 601 people passed.

Overall built up urban areas tended to have lower pass rates, while at quieter rural test centres learners appeared to find the exam easier.

Historically men have paid more for car insurance than women as they have more accidents. But the figures show they have a higher pass rate.

At Scarborough test centre, 59.6% gained their licence compared to 50% of women.

At Scarborough test centre, 56.3% of people taking their test for the first time passed, with 31 learners succeeding first time with no minor faults. Drivers taking the test can pass with up to 15 minor faults, such as not checking their mirrors at the right time.

DVSA chief driving examiner Mark Winn said: “The driver testing and training regime tests candidates’ ability to drive safely and responsibly as well as making sure they know the theory behind safe driving.

“All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day.”