Scarborough has fallen in love with Turkish food, especially doner kebabs, online food delivery provider Just Eat revealed.

The top takeaway dishes people of Scarborough order on Just Eat are:

1. Doner kebab

2. Pizza margherita

3. Cheeseburger

4. Chicken kebab

5. Pizza pepperoni

6. Chicken korma

7. Sweet & sour chicken

8. Chicken wrap

9. Chicken tikka masala

