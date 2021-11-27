Firefighters are attending multiple incidents in Scarborough where tiles are being blown from roofs in the midst of Storm Arwen.

“If possible, please remain indoors until the wind reduces as falling debris is extremely dangerous at this time,” North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted.

“Multiple properties in Sandringham Street in Scarborough have tiles falling from their roofs. Please avoid this area it's very dangerous,” they added.

A cordon is put in place on Victoria Road as Storm Arwen caused falling debris.

A wrecked kiosk was also pictured in storm-hit Scarborough harbour.

Furthermore, flooding is expected on the Yorkshire coast over the weekend, with nine flood warnings in place for the area, which means flooding is expected in these areas.

Cowbar, Sansend, Staithes, Whitby Harbour, Bridlington, and Scarborough’s Foreshore Road, North Bay, Sandside, and Spa Complex are all expected to see flooding.

Sandsend, including the A174, is most at risk, according to the government’s flood alert service.

A wrecked kiosk was also pictured in storm-hit Scarborough harbour. [Image credit: James Corrigan]

The flooding is expected due to strong northerly winds associated with Storm Arwen, which are likely to cause large waves and spray overtopping along the North Yorkshire Coast.

These conditions are expected to last from 6am to 1.30pm on Saturday November 27 and then during evening tide between 7pm and 1am on Sunday November 28.

“Hazardous conditions might extend 2 hours either side of the high tide,” the statement warned.

“The area most at risk is Sandsend, including the A174.

“Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous with debris.”

“You can check flood warnings and alerts on the GOV.UK website or via Floodline number 0345 988 1188.”

There are also flood alerts affecting eight other Yorkshire areas, which means flooding is possible.

The areas with flood alerts are:

• North sea coast at Bridlington

• North Sea coast from Staithes to Whitby including tidal River Esk

• North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey

• River Esk catchment