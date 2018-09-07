Scarborough retailer prosecuted for supplying illicit tobacco

A Scarborough retailer has pleaded guilty to supplying illicit tobacco to customers.

Mardin Abdulla Kerim, of Mini Market on Castle Road, pleaded guilty at Scarborough Magistrates Court to supplying illicit tobacco and was ordered to pay a fine and costs amounting to £981.95.

Officers of North Yorkshire County Council’s Trading Standards visited the Castle Road premises and bought cigarettes, which were found to be illegal. A search of the premises uncovered a further 91 pouches of hand rolling tobacco and 305 packets of cigarettes.

Illicit tobacco is defined as either counterfeit, imported illegally or a genuine product smuggled into the UK without duty being paid.

Dr Lincoln Sargeant, Director of Public Health in North Yorkshire, said, "Smoking remains the single greatest cause of preventable early death in North Yorkshire.

"In addition to raising awareness about the harms of all forms of tobacco, we need to reduce the supply of illicit tobacco in our county. This is one of the main objectives of our tobacco control strategy and aspiration to promote a smoke free generation."

To combat the harm illicit tobacco has on communities, NYCC Trading Standards has reminded retailers of the dangers associated with illicit tobacco while carrying out enforcement action in response to reports of illegal activity.

Trading Standards is urging people who have information about the supply of illicit tobacco to help to tackle this rising problem by reporting it through the Keep It Out e-form on www.keep-it-out.co.uk or calling 0300 999 0000.