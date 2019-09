Scarborough RNLI was called out on Saturday to a report of two children drifting on an inflatable in the North bay.

But by the time the inshore lifeboat had launched and sped around the castle headland – a matter of minutes – the youngsters were back on the beach, with coastguards.

Andy Volans, lifeboat operations manager, said: “Adults looking after children on the beach and in the sea should always keep a keen eye on them and be alert to the possibility of danger.”