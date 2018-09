Last night Scarborough RNLI responded to a request from the coastguard to assist in a search for a missing vulnerable adult.

The inshore lifeboat, with a crew of three, conducted a shoreline search from Knipe Point to Burniston lookout.

The missing person was eventually found and the lifeboat returned to the lifeboathouse.

If you see anyone injured or in distress on the coast, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.