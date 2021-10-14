Scarborough RNLI crew called to campers at Cornelian Bay who didn't know where they were
Scarborough RNLI’s inshore lifeboat launched on Tuesday afternoon following a report of damsels in distress.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:18 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:20 am
Two young women had camped in woodland on Cornelian Bay, woke up and didn’t know where they were.
The lifeboat crew of three volunteers found them standing on a ledge an hour after high tide.
They took them aboard, with their tent and other belongings, and transported them to Cayton Bay, where the coastguards were waiting to check them over.
The RNLI advises people to use the What3Words geocode app to obtain your precise location.